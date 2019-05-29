|
Joseph A. Mariniello
Mahwah - Joseph A. Mariniello of Mahwah, formerly of Waldwick, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age 78. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Di Roberto), daughter Monica, brothers Mose (Diane), Nicholas (Paula), sister Anna Marie Racioppi, sister-in-law Merry Selk, brother-in-law Vincent (Mary Jean), and eleven nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Antimo and Josephine, sister Dolores and brother Pasquale. Born in Newark, NJ, he was a graduate of St. Benedict's Prep and Seton Hall University. Joseph served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam and retired from the Army Reserve as a Colonel. His civilian career was in sales and sales management in the pharmaceutical and vitamin industries. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the St. Benedict's Alumni Association, 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., Newark, NJ 07102. Services were private as per Joseph's request. Arrangements are handled by Vander Plaat Funeral Home, Wyckoff.