Joseph A. Mills
Wood-Ridge - Joseph A. Mills, 81, of Wood-Ridge for 51 years and formerly of Jersey City, passed away on August 1, 2019. Mr. Mills served in the U.S. Marine Corps. For 39 years, he was a Division Line Supervisor for PSE&G in Secaucus, retiring in 1997. Joseph was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in East Rutherford. He coached Wood-Ridge Little League, Pop Warner Football, was an Assistant Scout Master in Wood-Ridge and Jersey City. Joseph enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, scuba diving and rock hounding. Beloved husband of Evelyn J. (nee Krause) Mills. Loving father of Douglas W. Mills and his wife Wendy. Cherished grandfather of Christopher and Rebecca. Dear brother of Michael Mills, Patricia Gerges and predeceased by four brothers. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation prior to funeral from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 78 Washington Place, East Rutherford, NJ 07073.