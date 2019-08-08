Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Mills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Mills Obituary
Joseph A. Mills

Wood-Ridge - Joseph A. Mills, 81, of Wood-Ridge for 51 years and formerly of Jersey City, passed away on August 1, 2019. Mr. Mills served in the U.S. Marine Corps. For 39 years, he was a Division Line Supervisor for PSE&G in Secaucus, retiring in 1997. Joseph was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in East Rutherford. He coached Wood-Ridge Little League, Pop Warner Football, was an Assistant Scout Master in Wood-Ridge and Jersey City. Joseph enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, scuba diving and rock hounding. Beloved husband of Evelyn J. (nee Krause) Mills. Loving father of Douglas W. Mills and his wife Wendy. Cherished grandfather of Christopher and Rebecca. Dear brother of Michael Mills, Patricia Gerges and predeceased by four brothers. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation prior to funeral from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 78 Washington Place, East Rutherford, NJ 07073.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now