|
|
Joseph A. Murray
Totowa - Joseph A. Murray, 53, of Totowa, NJ passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born in Paterson, NJ and lived there most of his life. He was a Fireman for the City of Paterson from 1989 until 2011 and retired as a Deputy Chief of The Paterson Fire Department. Prior to that he was a Paterson Police Officer and earlier had been employed with the Paterson Fire Department Ambulance Division. Joe was one of the first "First Responders" from New Jersey to go to New York City on 9/11. More recently he was the EMS Director for the Township of Little Falls and a Deputy Zoning Officer for the Borough of Totowa. He was a member of F.M.B.A. Local No. 2, a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church in Totowa and a former member of the Board of Directors at Father English Community Center a former member of I.A.A.B.O. Board 33 and also coached youth baseball in Fair Lawn, NJ Devoted father of Joseph A. Murray, Jr., Erika Murray and Andrew Murray all from Fair Lawn. Loving son of the late James and Catherine Murray (nee Durgett). Dear brother of Dennis Murray of Little Falls and Patrick Murray of Little Falls and the late Marilyn Keenan and James Murray. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Liturgy at St. John The Baptist Cathedral on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Visiting on Tuesday from 3-9 PM at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. Memorial gifts to Catholic Charities Diocese of Paterson, www.ccpaterson.org would be appreciated. www.delozito.com