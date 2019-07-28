Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John The Baptist Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Murray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Murray Obituary
Joseph A. Murray

Totowa - Joseph A. Murray, 53, of Totowa, NJ passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born in Paterson, NJ and lived there most of his life. He was a Fireman for the City of Paterson from 1989 until 2011 and retired as a Deputy Chief of The Paterson Fire Department. Prior to that he was a Paterson Police Officer and earlier had been employed with the Paterson Fire Department Ambulance Division. Joe was one of the first "First Responders" from New Jersey to go to New York City on 9/11. More recently he was the EMS Director for the Township of Little Falls and a Deputy Zoning Officer for the Borough of Totowa. He was a member of F.M.B.A. Local No. 2, a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church in Totowa and a former member of the Board of Directors at Father English Community Center a former member of I.A.A.B.O. Board 33 and also coached youth baseball in Fair Lawn, NJ Devoted father of Joseph A. Murray, Jr., Erika Murray and Andrew Murray all from Fair Lawn. Loving son of the late James and Catherine Murray (nee Durgett). Dear brother of Dennis Murray of Little Falls and Patrick Murray of Little Falls and the late Marilyn Keenan and James Murray. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Liturgy at St. John The Baptist Cathedral on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Visiting on Tuesday from 3-9 PM at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. Memorial gifts to Catholic Charities Diocese of Paterson, www.ccpaterson.org would be appreciated. www.delozito.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now