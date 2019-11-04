Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Negrini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Negrini Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Negrini Sr. Obituary
Joseph A.

Negrini, Sr.

Haskell - Negrini, Joseph A. Sr. age 94 of Haskell on Saturday November 2,2019. He was born in Haskell where he lived all of his life. He worked at Tommy Texaco in Ringwood and Sam Venezia Towing in Haskell. He was a parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church in Haskell and a 4th degree Knights of Columbus 2617 at St. Francis R. C. Church. Joseph was a N.J. PBA Silver card holder. Beloved husband of the late Frances (McKenny) Negrini. Loving father of Joseph A. Nedrini Jr. of Haskell. Funeral from the D'Agostino 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Thursday 9am for a 9:30am mass at St. Francis R.C. Church, Haskell. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Butler. Visitation on Wednesday from 4-8pm.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -