|
|
Joseph A.
Negrini, Sr.
Haskell - Negrini, Joseph A. Sr. age 94 of Haskell on Saturday November 2,2019. He was born in Haskell where he lived all of his life. He worked at Tommy Texaco in Ringwood and Sam Venezia Towing in Haskell. He was a parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church in Haskell and a 4th degree Knights of Columbus 2617 at St. Francis R. C. Church. Joseph was a N.J. PBA Silver card holder. Beloved husband of the late Frances (McKenny) Negrini. Loving father of Joseph A. Nedrini Jr. of Haskell. Funeral from the D'Agostino 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Thursday 9am for a 9:30am mass at St. Francis R.C. Church, Haskell. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Butler. Visitation on Wednesday from 4-8pm.