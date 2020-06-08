Joseph A. O'Dowd
Wyckoff - Joseph O'Dowd, 101, of Wyckoff, formerly of Emerson died on June 4, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary. Dear father of William, Sally, Eileen, Cindy, and Jim and their spouses as well as seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. For a full obituary go to www.petrikfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
