Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:45 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anne Church
Fair Lawn, NJ
View Map
Elmwood Park - Joseph A. Tufaro, 82, of Elmwood Park, passed away on January 1, 2020. Born and raised in Lodi, he settled in Elmwood Park 53 years ago. Before retiring he was owner/operator of Joseph A. Tufaro Plumbing & Heating for over 50 years. Joe was an avid hunter and held a Black Belt in Goshin-Do Karate. He was a parishioner of St. Anne Church in Fair Lawn. Predeceased by his parents James and Lena Tufaro. Beloved husband of 63 years to Marie (nee Mazgerdlian). Devoted father of Jim Tufaro and wife Patricia of Saddle Brook, Donna Murphy and husband Bob of Wanaque, Gary Tufaro and wife Darice of Livingston and Toni Burke and husband Vincent of Paramus. Loving grandfather of Jimmy, Joey, Joseph, Christopher, Danielle, Kristen, Gary, Cavan, Cassie and great-grandfather of James, Jayce, Justin, Jason and Gianna. Cherished brother of Gae DeMarco and husband Dan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday 9:45 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Anne Church, Fair Lawn. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Saturday 7-9 PM and Sunday 2-6 PM. Memorial contributions may be made , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 380105 Directions/Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com
