Yannotti, Joseph A. of Rochelle Park, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Prior to retiring in 2001, he had worked as a Captain for the Hackensack Fire Department for 25 years. He was a dedicated member of the International Association of Firefighters, Hackensack Fire Officers Local #3172. Beloved husband of Gale Yannotti (Nee Perone) for 43 years. Devoted son of Joseph V. Yannotti and the late Eva Yannotti (nee Fazio) of Hackensack. Loving father of Jill Grisafe and her husband Anthony of Las Vegas, NV, and Joseph Yannotti and his wife Kara of New Milford, NJ. Loving Grandfather of Joseph Yannotti, Carden Yannotti, and Anthony Grisafe. Dearest brother of Jeanne Bay and her husband Franklin of Rochelle Park. Dearest brother-in-law of Judy Trobiano and her husband John of Oradell, NJ. Joseph also leaves behind his many loving nieces, a nephew, a great nephew and many close friends. Memorial to be determined at a later date. Burial will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com