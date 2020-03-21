|
Joseph Alfonso
Upper Saddle River - Joseph Alfonso of Upper Saddle River, NJ passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, March 19th, 2020. He was born to the late Benjamin and Sylvia Alfonso in Jersey City, NJ. He grew up and went to school in Lyndhurst, NJ.
In 1983 he married his beloved wife Jean (O'Brien) of Blauvelt, NY. They lived in Mahwah, NJ for many years before moving to Upper Saddle River in 2000 where they raised their family. Joe is survived by his loving wife Jean and their three devoted children. Kristian Alfonso of New York City, Matthew Alfonso of Baltimore, MD and Sean Alfonso of Upper Saddle River, NJ. Also survived by his many brother and sister in laws and nephews and nieces who loved him dearly.
Joe had a long and and successful career in retail and management but would tell anyone who would listen that his real triumph in life was his children. He was a wonderful father, devoted to his children without measure. No conversation was complete without an update on his kids. He will be dearly missed by his devoted friends of many years Bill Tiner and John Vignola. Joe had an easy smile and sense of humor. He will be missed by all who loved him.
In light of the current health situation, funeral services for Joseph will be limited to family and relatives. A memorial Mass will be held in the near future. For more information contact Moritz Funeral Home in Tappan, NY (845-359-0890).