Dr. Joseph Alfred Rapuano
Dr. Joseph Alfred Rapuano passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 87. Al was the loyal and loving husband of Cathie, his wife of 60 years, and an amazing father to his four sons, Christopher, Kenneth, Richard, and David.
Al was born in Newark, New Jersey to two first generation immigrants from Italy who instilled in him his lifelong devotion to family and reverence for the value of education. After Al graduated from the University of Maryland Dental School in 1957, he served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps where he had the amazing good fortune to be stationed in Paris. It was there that he met and wooed a young French woman, Catherine, who would soon become his wife and lifelong companion. Al returned to the United States with Cathie and in short succession he opened his dental practice in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, and they started their family, which soon went from just the two of them to six, with the addition of four boys. Al loved his work as a dentist and, also as a professor of Prosthodontics at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He obtained a U.S. patent on a dental device that made it a lot easier to insert a dental retention into a tooth, and he wrote numerous articles for dental journals. But his passion was his family, rather than try to escape the bedlam unavoidable in a house with four boys, Al embraced it, leaving Cathie and his sons with fond memories of safaris at the Ridgewood Duck Pond, ski trips to Vermont, giant wrestling matches on the center hall carpet, and of course family vacations in France.
Retirement allowed them to travel which they loved. Al also took up golf, but his favorite sports remained tennis and paddle tennis which he played for years with the same old friends at the Upper Ridgewood Tennis Club. He also belonged to The Hobbyists Unlimited of Ridgewood and his favorite activity was the dinner- dances for he loved to dance.
Al had a serious and pensive side, but he also loved to joke and tell stories. His greatest joy in life was to preside over boisterous family gatherings, first at the Ridgewood home where he and Cathie raised their family, and then later at the homes of his boys. He loved nothing more than to be with Cathie, surrounded by their sons, their daughters-in-law and their fourteen grandchildren.
Al's passing is mourned, and his life celebrated, by his wife Cathie, his sons, Chris, Ken, Rich, and David, his daughter- in -laws, Sara, Dixie, Lisa, and Lori, his grandchildren, Michael, Patrick and his wife Erin, Daniel, Megan, Taylor, Scott and his wife Katie, Claire, Will, Nate, Abby, Lily, Brian, Erin and Justin, and his great-grandson, 6 months old James.
Al is also survived by his brother and friend Ron, and many nieces and nephews. Hopefully, there will be a way to get together later for a celebration of his life.
Donations in his memory may be sent to: Alzheimer Assn, Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Rd, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932 or alz.org/MatchMyGift; Church of the Presentation, 271 West Saddle River Rd, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458.
Dr. Joseph Alfred Rapuano passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 87. Al was the loyal and loving husband of Cathie, his wife of 60 years, and an amazing father to his four sons, Christopher, Kenneth, Richard, and David.
Al was born in Newark, New Jersey to two first generation immigrants from Italy who instilled in him his lifelong devotion to family and reverence for the value of education. After Al graduated from the University of Maryland Dental School in 1957, he served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps where he had the amazing good fortune to be stationed in Paris. It was there that he met and wooed a young French woman, Catherine, who would soon become his wife and lifelong companion. Al returned to the United States with Cathie and in short succession he opened his dental practice in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, and they started their family, which soon went from just the two of them to six, with the addition of four boys. Al loved his work as a dentist and, also as a professor of Prosthodontics at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He obtained a U.S. patent on a dental device that made it a lot easier to insert a dental retention into a tooth, and he wrote numerous articles for dental journals. But his passion was his family, rather than try to escape the bedlam unavoidable in a house with four boys, Al embraced it, leaving Cathie and his sons with fond memories of safaris at the Ridgewood Duck Pond, ski trips to Vermont, giant wrestling matches on the center hall carpet, and of course family vacations in France.
Retirement allowed them to travel which they loved. Al also took up golf, but his favorite sports remained tennis and paddle tennis which he played for years with the same old friends at the Upper Ridgewood Tennis Club. He also belonged to The Hobbyists Unlimited of Ridgewood and his favorite activity was the dinner- dances for he loved to dance.
Al had a serious and pensive side, but he also loved to joke and tell stories. His greatest joy in life was to preside over boisterous family gatherings, first at the Ridgewood home where he and Cathie raised their family, and then later at the homes of his boys. He loved nothing more than to be with Cathie, surrounded by their sons, their daughters-in-law and their fourteen grandchildren.
Al's passing is mourned, and his life celebrated, by his wife Cathie, his sons, Chris, Ken, Rich, and David, his daughter- in -laws, Sara, Dixie, Lisa, and Lori, his grandchildren, Michael, Patrick and his wife Erin, Daniel, Megan, Taylor, Scott and his wife Katie, Claire, Will, Nate, Abby, Lily, Brian, Erin and Justin, and his great-grandson, 6 months old James.
Al is also survived by his brother and friend Ron, and many nieces and nephews. Hopefully, there will be a way to get together later for a celebration of his life.
Donations in his memory may be sent to: Alzheimer Assn, Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Rd, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932 or alz.org/MatchMyGift; Church of the Presentation, 271 West Saddle River Rd, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ridgewood News from May 26 to May 29, 2020.