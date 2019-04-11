|
Joseph Alu
Rochelle Park - ALU, Joseph, 66 of Rochelle Park, NJ. Son of the late Anthony and Ann M. (nee Patremio)(2018). Brother of James "Jim" Alu, Mary Ann Scafidi and the late Martin (2004) Alu. Also survived by his great niece, Cassandra Lee. Predeceased by his brother-in-law Sal Scafidi and his niece Diane Scafidi Santiago.
He worked as a limousine driver and later for P&A Auto Parts. Visiting at Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood on Saturday, April 13 from 8:45AM until leaving for a funeral Mass at Church of the Sacred Heart, Rochelle Park at 10AM. Burial to follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visit trinkafaustini.com for directions and online condolences.