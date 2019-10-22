Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Assumption
Emerson, NJ
Joseph Amato Obituary
Joseph Amato

Joseph Amato, 86, of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Anthony and Pierina Amato. Beloved husband of Tina Amato. Devoted father of Anthony Amato and his wife Mary Jo, and Marisa Buonomo and her husband Louis. Dear brother of Thomas Amato. Loving "Pappa Joe" of Marc, Dana and Noelani.

The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, October 25 from 4-8PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Joseph's life and faith will be held at Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ on Saturday, October 26 at 9:30AM. Interment will follow at Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Joseph's name to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Becker-funeralhome.com
