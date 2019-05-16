|
|
Joseph Anthony Cangialosi, Jr.
Hampstead, NC -
Joseph Anthony Cangialosi, Jr., age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at New Hanover County Regional Hospital in WiImington, NC.
He was born on February 24, 1945, in Lodi, NJ to the late Joseph A. Cangialosi and late Laura Cangialosi nee. DiChiara.
He is a Vietnam Veteran with the US Army, 174th Aviation Company. Upon returning home from the war he attended Fairleigh Dickinson University and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Engineering. He was retired from the US Postal Service.
Joseph was a loving husband, dad, and pop pop. He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Christine Cangialosi; his daughter, Jaime A. Cangialosi-Murphy and her husband Bill Murphy; his daughter Lauren Smith and her husband Chris Horni and their children Christopher and Addison; and his two loyal canine companions, Sabrina "Freckles" and Sophie.
Military Services will be held at Andrews Mortuary, 17750 US-17, Hampstead, NC 28443 on Friday, May 17th at 11 AM. He was a Vietnam Veteran who was wounded in action and he has always donated back to others that have served and been wounded in action. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the s foundation. Condolences may be left at : www.andrewsmortuary.com