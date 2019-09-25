Resources
Joseph Anthony Cella

Joseph Anthony Cella

Hackensack - Joseph Anthony Cella, of Hackensack, NJ, passed away on September 22, 2019 at the age of 81. Joe worked for many years as a history teacher at Fort Lee High School, before retiring. He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Eileen Fidler and his brother-in-law Jimmy Fidler. Survived by his beloved wife Karen Cella. All services will be private. The family requests donations be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org.
