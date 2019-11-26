|
|
Joseph Anthony Mele
Dumont - Joseph Anthony Mele, 93, of Dumont, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Mary. Devoted father of Gregory, Dear brother-in-law of Phyllis Ceppaglia. Loving companion of Lucy Scarola.
Born in New York City,he lived in Dumont for the last 47 years. Joseph was a sheet metal worker, with Local Union # 28, New York City. He served in the US Navy during WWII.
Visitation at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 AM with entombment in Garden of Memories to follow.
