Joseph B. Di Dino
Maywood - age 71, died on Dec. 24th. Born in Passaic, he was raised in Lodi for 38 years settling in Maywood 33 years ago. He was a salesman 39 years retiring in 2017 from Ramsey Outdoor Store and previously did sales in the car and machine tool industries. Joseph was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Bergen County #15, the Assoc. of NJ Rifle and Pistol Club, and a former member of the Catholic War Veterans - Garfield Chapter 1881. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Maria (nee Paternostro), a son, Joseph F. Di Dino, a granddaughter, Roxanne Di Dino and her mother Nicole Emmons, and a sister, Marie Patire and husband Cido. He was a beloved uncle to Cido, John, JoAnne, and Janice, 7 great-nieces and nephews, and 6 great-great nieces and nephews. Joseph is predeceased by his sister, Frances Gustafson. Visiting Thursday 3-7 pm. The funeral service will be on Friday arriving 10 am at the Aloia Funeral Home followed by a 11 am chapel service. Private Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Bergen County . The Di Dino family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com