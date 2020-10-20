1/
Joseph Bajzath
Joseph Bajzath

Joseph Bajzath of North Haledon, NJ, 94, passed peacefully in his sleep at home on October 17, 2020. He is Anne Bajzath's beloved Husband of 72 years. Devoted father of Jo'Anne, Margaret and Ellen A memorial Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pauls's RC Church, 286 Haledon Ave., Prospect Park, NJ on Saturday October 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Pauls's RC Church
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
