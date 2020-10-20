Joseph Bajzath
North Haledon - Joseph Bajzath of North Haledon, NJ, 94, passed peacefully in his sleep at home on October 17, 2020. He is Anne Bajzath's beloved Husband of 72 years. Devoted father of Jo'Anne, Margaret and Ellen A memorial Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pauls's RC Church, 286 Haledon Ave., Prospect Park, NJ on Saturday October 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM. For additional information, Contact Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Rd., Franklin Lakes, NJ (www.vpmemorial.com
) 201-891-4770