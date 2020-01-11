Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
Saddle Brook - Age 92, of Saddle Brook, passed on January 10, 2020. Joseph is the beloved husband of Catherine (nee Mason), loving father of Joseph Barcelona Jr. and his wife Maureen, Ronald Barcelona and his wife Debbie, and Kathleen DeSessa and her husband Steven. Dearest grandfather of Joseph, Gina and Michael Barcelona, Deanna Bullard, and Kristine, Tony and Michael DeSessa, and Dominick Piccano. Dear brother of Kate LiBrizzi. Joseph is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.

Joseph was born and raised in Garfield, NJ and lived in Saddle Brook for 55 years. He owned and operated Barcelona's Villa, a family Italian Restaurant in Wallington. His favorite pastimes included the Yankees, playing in a softball league, days at the Jersey shore, and cooking for his family.

Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook. Visiting hours on Tuesday, January 14 from 4-8 PM. Funeral services on Wednesday, January 15 at 11 am. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery Saddle Brook.
