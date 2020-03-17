|
|
Joseph Barcelona
Saddle Brook - Joseph Barcelona, 67, a lifelong resident of Saddle Brook, passed away on March 16, 2020. Before retiring he was a letter carrier for the Lodi Post Office. Joe was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Saddle Brook. Beloved husband of Maureen Barcelona (nee Krone). Devoted father of Joseph Barcelona, III, Gina Barcelona and husband Jack Latona, and Dominick Picciano. Loving pop of Nora and Peter Joseph. Beloved son of Catherine Barcelona and the late Joseph. Dear brother of Ron Barcelona and Kathleen DeSessa. His greatest passions were his grandchildren and family, cooking and his golden retrievers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, 9:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi, for a 10:00 AM Chapel Service. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Visitation Thursday 3:00-7:00 PM. Directions/condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com