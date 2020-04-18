Resources
Joseph Barricella Jr. Obituary
On Monday, April 13th, 2020, Joseph Barricella Jr., loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away surrounded by loved ones in his home after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 82.

Joe, or Poppy as he was known by most, was born June 14th, 1937 to Joseph Sr. and Mary Barricella. Joe grew up in Cliffside Park, where he went to school, and raised his son, Joseph III, and daughter, Laurie, with his wife, Julia (nèe Maffei). Throughout his life Joe ran several successful businesses, including embroidery factories Laurie Lace and Grove Embroidery.

Joe spread love everywhere he went and to everyone he encountered; he was everybody's Poppy. Joe lived to spend time with his family, and brought laughter and kindness to every room. He enjoyed many days on the beach, and loved Mai Tais and snappy bacon. Joe's handy-man projects were second only to his barbecuing skills. His sense of humor kept everyone laughing until the end.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his two older brothers, Sal and Lou, and is survived by his wife Julia, his two children Joseph III and Laurie, his three grandchildren Briana, Sophia, and Jessica, and a loving group of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, as well as a couple of puppies, who will miss him more than he could ever imagine.
