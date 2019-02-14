|
|
Joseph Bassani
Ramsey - Joseph (Pop) Bassani, a 55 year resident of Ramsey passed away peacefully Feb 12, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Anna, 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great, great granddaughters.
Joseph was born in Ripi, Italy, and came to the United States in October of 1935 at 15 years of age. He completed 5 years of residency and became a citizen on October 31, 1940. He served in the Army and received an honorable discharge in 1943.
Joseph married Santina October 27th, 1940, and they celebrated their 75th Wedding Anniversary at St. Paul's Church in 2015.
His career in construction spanned 65 years. He was a field supervisor in the construction of Bay Terrace in Bayside, NY, after WWII and was active in NYC construction until 1964 when he moved to Ramsey and built a number of single-family homes. In 1967, he returned to NYC construction and supervised crews on landmark projects such as the renovation of the old GM building on Columbus circle; the AT&T building in lower Manhattan; 101 Park Avenue, and the installation of the satellite antennas on top of the original World Trade Center.
Mass will be 10-AM Thursday at St Paul's Church in Ramsey where he and his wife worshipped since coming to Ramsey in 1964.