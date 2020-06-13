Joseph Baumgartner
Elmwood Park - Joseph Baumgartner, 82, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Joseph was born in Hamroth-Satmar, Romania to the late Michael and Rosalia Baumgartner. His family immigrated to America and lived in the Passaic-Clifton area before settling in Elmwood Park where he built a wonderful life for the last 54 years. He was co-owner of E&J Framing for many years. He worked for Okonite and Missbrenner Prints in Clifton before retiring in 2000. He was a parishioner of St. Leo's R.C. Church in Elmwood Park.
Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Hedwig (nee Pfefferkorn), brother John Baumgartner and sister-in-law Irene. He was the devoted father to his son William Baumgartner and wife Rowena and daughter Debra. He was the loving grandfather of Robert, Victoria and Sara.
He loved traveling, taking cruises and enjoying nature but what he cherished most was spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Visitation is Monday, 6/15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral; Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Tuesday 8:30 a.m. from The Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 9:30 a.m. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. www.patrickjconte.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.