Joseph Baumgartner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Baumgartner

Elmwood Park - Joseph Baumgartner, 82, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Joseph was born in Hamroth-Satmar, Romania to the late Michael and Rosalia Baumgartner. His family immigrated to America and lived in the Passaic-Clifton area before settling in Elmwood Park where he built a wonderful life for the last 54 years. He was co-owner of E&J Framing for many years. He worked for Okonite and Missbrenner Prints in Clifton before retiring in 2000. He was a parishioner of St. Leo's R.C. Church in Elmwood Park.

Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Hedwig (nee Pfefferkorn), brother John Baumgartner and sister-in-law Irene. He was the devoted father to his son William Baumgartner and wife Rowena and daughter Debra. He was the loving grandfather of Robert, Victoria and Sara.

He loved traveling, taking cruises and enjoying nature but what he cherished most was spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Visitation is Monday, 6/15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral; Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Tuesday 8:30 a.m. from The Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 9:30 a.m. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. www.patrickjconte.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral
08:30 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Leo's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved