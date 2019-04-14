Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Berardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Berardi


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Berardi Obituary
Joseph Berardi

Paramus - 1924-2019. Joseph was born in Scanno, Italy and came here when he was eleven years old. He resided in Paramus most of his adult life. He served in the US Army during WW 2. Even though he was a gifted welder for the Morrison Machine Company, he was an extremely talented pen and ink artist without any formal training, just passion and talent. He passed peacefully on Saturday March 23rd. He is survived by his wife Lois of 36 years, son Joseph Venturini, and daughter in law Helen Venturini, brother Daniel and his wife Maria and nephew Anthony , niece Cheryl and family.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.