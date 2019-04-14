|
|
Joseph Berardi
Paramus - 1924-2019. Joseph was born in Scanno, Italy and came here when he was eleven years old. He resided in Paramus most of his adult life. He served in the US Army during WW 2. Even though he was a gifted welder for the Morrison Machine Company, he was an extremely talented pen and ink artist without any formal training, just passion and talent. He passed peacefully on Saturday March 23rd. He is survived by his wife Lois of 36 years, son Joseph Venturini, and daughter in law Helen Venturini, brother Daniel and his wife Maria and nephew Anthony , niece Cheryl and family.