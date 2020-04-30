Joseph Bobela
Emerson - Joseph Bobela, 93, of Emerson, passed away on April 27, 2020. He was born in Garfield on January 28, 1927 and resided in Garfield before moving to Emerson.
He is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Anna Bobela, his brothers and sisters, Michael, Mary, John, Ann, George, Helen, Andrew and Irene, and daughter Celeste.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jeanne, his daughter Julie Gomez, son-in-law Juan, grandsons John Michael and Christopher, his daughter Marie Abbate, son-in-law Rob, granddaughter Olivia. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Joseph proudly served his country and was a Navy veteran of World War ll.
All services for Joseph will be private with a memorial to be planned at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker Funeral Home, Westwood, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.