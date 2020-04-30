Joseph Bobela
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Bobela

Emerson - Joseph Bobela, 93, of Emerson, passed away on April 27, 2020. He was born in Garfield on January 28, 1927 and resided in Garfield before moving to Emerson.

He is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Anna Bobela, his brothers and sisters, Michael, Mary, John, Ann, George, Helen, Andrew and Irene, and daughter Celeste.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jeanne, his daughter Julie Gomez, son-in-law Juan, grandsons John Michael and Christopher, his daughter Marie Abbate, son-in-law Rob, granddaughter Olivia. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Joseph proudly served his country and was a Navy veteran of World War ll.

All services for Joseph will be private with a memorial to be planned at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker Funeral Home, Westwood, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved