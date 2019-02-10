|
Joseph Bonanno Sr.
Saddle Brook - Joseph Bonanno Sr., age 80, of Saddle Brook passed on February 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Concetta Bonanno (nee Brancato). Loving father to his three children Francesca Groth and her husband Ralph, Joseph Bonanno Jr. and his wife Cheryl and Lina Roeloffs and her husband Marc. Dearest grandfather to his six grandchildren, who he loved with all of his heart, Alexander and Jonathan Sheckfee, Daniel, Lauren and Olivia Bonanno and Noah Roeloffs.
Joseph was born in Mezzojuso, Sicily and lived in Saddle Brook since 1960. He owned and operated Joseph Bonanno Custom Tailor Shop in Fair Lawn and then later in Wyckoff for many years, retiring in 2014.
Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook. Gathering and visiting hours on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM. Funeral mass at St. Philip the Apostle RCC on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.