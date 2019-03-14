|
|
Joseph Brammer
Hackensack - "Lucky" of Hackensack, NJ, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the age of 94 years. Prior to retiring he owned and operated Brammer Construction in Hackensack for many years, while also working as a Sergeant for the Bergen County Sheriff's Department mounted Patrol Division. Joseph was a decorated Navy Veteran of World War ll. He was a member of the American Legion Post #876, River Edge, where he was an ambitious poppy seller and was awarded and named poppy chairman, surgeon, and quartermaster, as well as a member of the American Legion Post #170, Rochelle Park. Joseph was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and held the title of Master Mason of Euclid Lodge #136, Hasbrouck Heights for 65 years where he was bestowed the special honorable award of the Distinguished White Apron. Born into a large family without much to go around, Joseph was a man of few needs that learned to appreciate the value of a dollar and everything around him. He was very smart and extremely creative making unique parts for things with his own hands. Even though he was stubborn and very set in his ways, he taught us how to appreciate different ways of doing things even if it was the harder way, and how to make the most of everything. He was a tough love kind of guy letting us know there's more to us than we thought and helping us to realize we have lots of potential to do so much more in our lives. Looking at all that he accomplished in his life, which was an enormous amount, makes us realize he left huge boots to fill, but also a challenge worth living up to and following. He was an icon, a legend, a hero in our eyes and hearts and will be greatly missed by all who really knew him. Almost a century of his wonderful presence will be hard to continue without him, but it was his time to finally be with his beloved saint of a wife, Ann of 71 years. We will forever love and miss them both. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette M. (nee DiNatale). Loving father of Joanne Neves and Charles Brammer. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Kimberly, Paulo, Leigh, Jamie, Jillian, and great grandfather of eight. Dearest brother of Jean, Yvonne and Leon. The Funeral from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ, on Friday, March 15, at 10:15 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 AM at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 400 Maywood Ave., Maywood. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00-9:00 PM for visitation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Joseph's memory to: Hasbrouck Heights Dyslexic Learning Center, 301 Division Ave., Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604. To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com