4/21/1929 - 6/01/2008

Today is your 90th birthday in Heaven, we look back on all your other birthdays that we celebrated and remember all the wonderful BBQs we had with family & friends. I hope you're celebrating today with our loved ones that are up there with you. We miss you with every passing day and miss the Easter pies that we use to make together for our family and friends.

Happy Birthday my husband

Love ya, Lola

Also missed by our sons and their wives and especially our grandchildren.
