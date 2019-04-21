|
|
Joseph Brillante
4/21/1929 - 6/01/2008
Today is your 90th birthday in Heaven, we look back on all your other birthdays that we celebrated and remember all the wonderful BBQs we had with family & friends. I hope you're celebrating today with our loved ones that are up there with you. We miss you with every passing day and miss the Easter pies that we use to make together for our family and friends.
Happy Birthday my husband
Love ya, Lola
Also missed by our sons and their wives and especially our grandchildren.