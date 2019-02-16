|
|
Joseph Brown
Franklin Lakes - Joseph Brown, 79, longtime resident of Franklin Lakes, passed away on February 13, 2019.
Born in St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson, Joe was the son of Joseph Sr. and Lottie Sanders. He graduated from Butler High School and soon after began his 39 year career with PSE&G. Joe married Loretta Destito on November 25, 1962 and the couple enjoyed 56 years of marriage. Together, Joe and Loretta enjoyed camping and travelling, especially cruises. Joe liked to hunt and fish and looked forward to his annual fishing trips with friends. After retirement, Joe worked for 14 years as a limo driver for Scanlan Funeral Home.
Joe is survived by his wife, Loretta; his daughters, Eileen Tanko and Joanne Brown; his brother, Sam Brown; his grandchildren, Amanda, Kaitlyn, Erika and Michael; and his aunt, Malvina Vreeland.
Visiting hours are 3 pm to 7 pm on Monday, February 18 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 am on Tuesday at St. Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory can be made to St. Mary's Food Bank.