Joseph C. Bosch
Glen Rock - Joseph C. Bosch of Glen Rock, NJ and formerly Woodcliff Lake, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 13, 2020, he was 68 years old. Beloved husband of Lynn (nee Wiecenski). Devoted father of Matthew and his wife Meredyth Woody, Allison, Madison and Megan. Loving son of Clayton J. and the late Joan Bosch. Dear brother of Stacey Clapp, Kenneth and Craig Bosch. Nephew of Audrey Hubener. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Joe was an investment banker for DA Davidson in Upper Saddle River, NJ. He had over 40 years of experience in the investment banking field and was highly regarded. Joe was an alumni of Pascack Hills High School class of '69 where he was class president and an outstanding member of the track team. Throughout the years, he has kept the Class of '69 close by hosting frequent get-togethers as well as class reunions. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Duke University and his Master's Degree from New York University. Joe was an avid sports fan and loved the Yankees and Duke basketball. Joe also played in over 40 baseball leagues over the years. He was an active member of Pascack Reformed Church, Park Ridge, NJ and a strong supporter of environmental protection. Visitation 4 PM to 8 PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ rsfhi.com
. Graveside Service and Interment at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Pascack Cemetery. Donations in memory of Joseph C. Bosch may be made to Audubon Society or Pascack Reformed Church, 65 Pascack Road, Park Ridge, NJ 07656