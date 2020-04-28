|
Joseph C. Giaquinto
Forked River - Giaquinto, Joseph C., 75, of Forked River, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 after a valiant fight with COVID-19. Joseph was a resident of Paramus Veterans Home. Joseph's best memories were of raising his daughter, Joey, spending time with his extended family and the 30 years teaching auto mechanics at Bergen County Technical School. Joseph, or Mr. G as his students called him, had a successful career where he made many friends at the school along the way. He was beloved by his students for his dedication to them and the positive influence he had on both their lives and careers.
In his spare time, Joe found time to enjoy fishing and boating at both the Jersey Shore and the Florida Keys. Cars were a part of Joe's DNA, so he also enjoyed working and driving his Corvettes and Cadillacs over the years.
Joseph is survived by his daughter, Joey Barksdale and her husband, Christopher, by his grandchildren, Gianna, Vincent, Scarlet and Carmine, by his devoted sister, Rosemary DeLellis and brother-in-law, Carmillo "Mel" DeLellis, by his nephews, Robert Pezzolla and his wife, Jacqueline, Gary Pezzolla and his partner, Alyson DeClesis and by his great nieces and great nephews, Remi, Giulia, Ryen and Ty.
