Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Joseph C. Harriman Obituary
Joseph C. Harriman

Westwood - Joseph C. Harriman, 88, Of Westwood, NJ, formerly of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Friday, July 5th, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years to Eugenie 'Tippy'; devoted father to Kevin and Joseph and his wife Abby; cherished grandfather to Joseph Wade Harriman; loving brother to Margaret (Peggy) Helfenbein and Theresa Carrano as well as a caring uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his dearest daughter Maureen (1996) as well as his siblings Mary, Agnes, Florence, Catherine, William, Thomas, John, Annie, Jimmy, Patricia, Ellen and Irene. Joe was a butcher for Schaller & Weber Corp and most recently a school crossing guard for the Emerson Police Department for over 15 years, before his retirement in 2011. He will by greatly missed by his huge family and many friends. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Monday, July 8th from 2-4 and 7-9PM. A Celebration of Joe's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 9th at 10:30AM with interment at Westwood Cemetery in Westwood, NJ to follow. Repast information to be distributed following services. Becker-Funeralhome.com
