Joseph C. Mayer, M.D.
Woodland Park - Joseph C. Mayer, M.D., 84, of Woodland Park, passed away February 4, 2020. Born in Passaic, Dr. Mayer was raised in Garfield where he lived until enrolling at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. After earning his bachelor's degree from Georgetown, he stayed there to graduate from Georgetown Medical School with his medical degree. Dr. Mayer served in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1965 being honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. Dr. Mayer maintained a medical practice in Clifton for 35 years as a General Practitioner. He had been on staff at St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic for many years and served as the Board of Health physician in West Paterson as well.
Dr. Mayer was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Mayer, Jr. and Margaret (nee Murray) Mayer.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 39 years, Cynthia (nee Handzo).
Visiting hours will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Military Honors will be presented at 4:00 pm.