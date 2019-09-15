|
|
Joseph C. Pizza
Hackensack - Joseph C. Pizza, "Jo-Jo", a lifelong resident of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the age of 82 years. Prior to retiring, he was a truck driver for Republic Container of Newark. He proudly served his country and was honorably discharged from the United States Army. He was a former member of the Hackensack Troast. Beloved husband of Linda R. (nee San Severnio) for 40 years. Devoted father of Robin Pizza of Chandler, AZ, Brian F. Smith and Kim of Bogota, Steven J. Smith and Gina of Mahwah and Deborah Wussler of Arizona. Cherished grandfather of Brian, Alexa, Joey, and Lauren. Dear brother of Sarah Fasani and the late Peter of Wayne, and the late Frank Pizza and Betty of Dumont. Loving uncle of several nieces and nephews and most importantly, he is survived by his faithful companion ,"Panini." The funeral on Tuesday, September 17th, at 9:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 49 Vreeland Avenue, Hackensack with entombment following at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 - 8 PM. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com.