Bogota - Joseph C. Spagnola was 77 years old when he passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019. Born in Manhattan, Joseph was a longtime resident of Bogota. Mr. Spagnola was a Master Mechanic who later went on to become the Director of Accountability for MABSTOA Bus Company, New York before retiring in 1998. Joseph was a member of the Adoniram Lodge #80 of Free and Accepted Masons for more than 46 years. He is predeceased by his late parents Louis and Theresa Spagnola. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years Evelyn (née: Mills), his devoted sons Louis Spagnola and his wife Elyse and Joseph Spagnola and his wife Wendy. He is the cherished grandfather of Rachel, Sarah, Lily, Jordan, Joseph and Jackson. Joseph is survived by his 3 sisters, Falvia Spagnola Loiti, Patricia Spagnola and Diana Fajen. He is also survived by his nieces Theresa Sabolewski and Victoria Jung, one nephew Paul Fajen as well as his great nieces Erika Fajen and Tori Rusko. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 10:45 am in St. Joseph Church, 115 Fort Lee Road, Bogota, NJ. Burial to follow at Hackensack Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday from 1-3 and 6-8 pm at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com