Joseph C. "Sonny" Tropea
Fort Lee - Tropea, Joseph "Sonny" C., age 98, of Fort Lee, passed away on March 10, 2019. Sonny was born on the lower East side of NYC on July 31st 1920 to Sicilian immigrants Sebastian and Maria Tropea who preceded him in death.
He was preceded in death by the Love of his Life Anna C. Tropea nee: Nicastro his wife of 65 years.
Also preceded in death by his daughter Donna Tropea Ragosta, brother Salvatore Tropea, sisters Sadie Fazio, Josephine Cavallaro and Grace Musico.
Survived by his Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law Sam and Angie Nicastro and their family. His son Joey and daughter-in-law Maureen Tropea, Daughter Mary and son-in-law Dr. Vincient Luvera, Daughter Barbara and son-in-law Chris Dickman, 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and 15 nieces and nephews and his dog "Daisy."
Sonny was a WWII Navy Veteran. During the war he received numerous medals including the Silver Star.
He was a Honorary Silver Card Holder of P.B.A Local 245 of the Fort Lee Police Department. He was Past President of the Fort Lee Lions Club, Past President of the Fort Lee UNICO Club and a member of the V.F.W. in Fort Lee. A Past President of the Fort Lee Library Board and Fort Lee Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year of 1992. He has owned a business in Fort Lee since 1959 along with his partner and nephew Bobby which is still in operation today.
The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 4-8 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave at 10:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in the Main Madonna Church at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Veterans Home of Paramus. For condolences, directions, or information or call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com