Franklin Lakes - Joseph C. Vandevelde, 82, on February 21, 2019 of Franklin Lakes formerly of Hawthorne. Beloved husband of Angelina. Loving father of Joseph and Karen and husband Larry. Cherished grandfather of Alex and Tyler. Dear brother of Emil and the late Dora. Joseph was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked for forty years at Grand Union. Joseph was a former member of St. Anthony's Church Cornerstone in Hawthorne. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2-4 PM with a service being conducted at 3:30 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. Cremation will be private. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.