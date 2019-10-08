Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Joseph Celentano Sr. Obituary
Joseph Celentano, Sr.

Garfield - Joseph Celentano, Sr., of Garfield, on October 7, 2019. Before retiring he worked for both Celentano Foods in Verona and General Foods in Clifton. He was also a member of the Clifton Elks Lodge. Predeceased by his first wife Margaret (nee Aleman), his second wife Mary (nee Carafa), and many brothers and sisters. Beloved father of Gennaro Celentano and wife Kathleen, Joseph Celentano, Jr. and wife Judy, Kathy Clarken and late husband Joseph. Loving grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of nineteen. Dear brother of John, James and Annie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday 9:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for a 10:00 AM Chapel Service. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
