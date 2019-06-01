Services
Joseph Chiorazzo

Joseph Chiorazzo

River Vale - CHIORAZZO, Joseph, 89, of River Vale, NJ, passed away Thursday, May 30th, 2019. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife Joan; his daughter Cathy; his granddaughter Nadia as well as his siblings Rudy of Delray Beach, FL, George Schira of New York, NY and Audrey Albin of Bergenfield, NJ. He is predeceased by his daughter Sharon. Joseph was a Korean War veteran serving in the Army from 1950-1954. He was an avid golfer and active member of White Beeches Golf Club in Haworth, NJ and an accomplished real estate developer. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Thursday, June 6th from 2-4 & 7-9PM. A Celebration of Joseph's life will be held at 8PM. Memorial contributions can be made in Joseph's name to the at Stjude.org/donate or the at Donate.Lovetotheresque.org. Becker-Funeralhome.com
