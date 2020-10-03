1/
Joseph Cingale
1922 - 2020
Joseph Cingale

Wayne - Joseph Cingale, 98, of Wayne, passed away on October 1, 2020. Joseph was born on March 7, 1922 in Paterson, NJ to the late Vincenzo and Filomena (Renno) Cingale. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII from 1942-1945 as a US Navy airplane pilot, Torpedo Bomber Fighter. Joseph was also a Navy boxer. Before retiring, Joseph was a member of the Sheet Metals Union in Paterson. Joseph was predeceased by his wife Mary Lou (Villano) Cingale and is survived by his daughter Marianne Cingale. He was also predeceased by his sister Catherine DeBiaso and his brothers Thomas, Mario, Ray and Donald. Joseph is survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6th from 3-6pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey St., Paterson, NJ. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Paterson. www.santangelofuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
OCT
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
