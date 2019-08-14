Services
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
(201) 438-7777
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Assumption of our Blessed Lady
Corner of Main & 2nd Streets
Wood Ridge, NJ
1955 - 2019
Wood-Ridge - Joseph Colaneri, 64, of Wood-Ridge, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Hackensack Hospital to Joseph and Grace (nee Bozza) Colaneri, he lived in Wood-Ridge most of his life, and moved to Fair Lawn with Life Opportunities. As a child, Joseph attended school at the Lyndhurst Little Red Schoolhouse, and then to their Day program, where he learned how to make hook rugs and continued this work until his illness. He made beautiful rugs, that had been displayed at art shows in Bergen County. As an adult, he attended the County's rehab workshop in Wood Ridge and Paramus. He received several commendations for his steadfast work. Joseph liked to ride his bicycle and swim. He loved going to Camp Jaycee in Pennsylvania every summer and his cruise trips to Canada and Bermuda with the group Sprout. He loved his music and had collected hundreds of records, CD's, and cassettes. Joseph was predeceased by his parents, his beloved Aunt Celine, and his brothers, John and Robert. He will be deeply missed by his sister Joanne, and her husband John, Sister-in-law, Karen, Niece Jamie & Nephew Bobby (Deanna), Uncle Mike Bozza, cousin Denise and Christi Bozza and Lori Cohn. His family at Life Opportunities in Fair Lawn, especially Victor, Kim, Raimonde, Liz, Kevin, Jim, and Anthony. So many Colaneri cousins, and all the friends he met along the way on his amazing journey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Friday, 9:30 AM from the Kohler Funeral Home, 280 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge, and 10:30 AM at the Church of the Assumption of our Blessed Lady, Wood Ridge. Private family interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Visiting Thursday 4-7 PM. Memorial donations to the , in memory of Joseph Colaneri, would be appreciated.
