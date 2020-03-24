Services
Hawthorne - Joseph "Joe Bus" Corasio, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 88 on March 22, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, and resided in Hawthorne, New Jersey. He was a proud business owner of numerous companies in Passaic and Bergen Counties throughout his life, including Cherry Hill Bus and Limousine Service, Arrow Motor Coach and All American Bus Company. He was a life member and Past President of the Fidelians of America, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a longtime member of The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He is survived by his loving wife Agnes "Honey" (Coyle), his son Vincent, daughter Deborah and her husband Anthony Argila, sons Joseph, and Christopher and his fiance' Kimberly, grandchildren Vincent, Luca, and Justin, great granddaughter Mariah. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the Family asks that donations be made in Joseph's name to: Fidelians Foundation (www..fideliansfoundationinc.com), 219 Manchester Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508 Or Saint Joseph's Health Foundation, 703 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07503. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. www.delozito.com
