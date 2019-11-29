Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
Joseph Covucci Sr. Obituary
Joseph Covucci, Sr.

Englewood, Fl - Joseph, Sr. 74, of Englewood, Fl formerly of Elmwood Park, NJ. passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home in Florida with his family by his side. Before retiring, Joseph was an associate owner of GB Engineering for

20 years. Joe was born in Newark and spent most of his life in New Jersey before retiring to Florida. Joe was a business man who started the first bagel bakery in Sussex County, NJ and had a variety of other successful

businesses.

Cherished husband of 54 years to Rosemarie (nee Ferreira). Beloved father of Michele Davies and Joseph Covucci, Jr. Treasured grandfather of Lindsey Davies. Dear brother of Mildred Minesaki of AZ. Predeceased by his brothers, John Covucci and Alfred Covucci, Jr as well as his parents.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday December 4, 2019 from 9:30 am - 10:00 am at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. A graveside service will follow at 10:30 am at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory to an Autism Foundation of your choice would be appreciated.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
