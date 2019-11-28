|
Joseph Cumings
Clifton - Joseph Cumings 92 of Clifton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born in Clifton, he resided in Passaic for many years before returning to Clifton 30 years ago. A Graduate of Passaic High School, Joe was employed as a Production Controller for the Bendix Corp. in Teterboro for 20 years prior to his retirement in 1988. He is a US Navy Veteran of WWII and a parishioner of St. Andrew RC Church in Clifton. Joe enjoyed traveling and spending time at the Jersey Shore. He is predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth (Meade), by two brothers, Raymond and John Kievit and by a sister, Ellen Ford. Joe is survived by a daughter, Lisa Cumings and by a son, Gregory Cumings and his companion Sally Sepulveda all of Clifton. Funeral services will begin 9:15AM Saturday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton with a 10AM Mass at St. Andrew RC Church. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visiting hours are Friday 4-8PM. allwoodfuneralhome.com