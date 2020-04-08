|
|
Joseph D. Giacchi
Bloomingdale - Joseph D. Giacchi ("Joe Jack"), 91, of Bloomingdale, NJ, formerly of Hackensack and later Oradell, passed on Tuesday April 7, 2020. Joe was born on February 23, 1929 in Teaneck, NJ. He was the son of the late Louis & Teresa (Bellavia) Giacchi. Joe served as a Sergeant in the US Army, and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Joe founded and operated Allied Heating & Air Conditioning, which served Bergen County for over 50 years. He held great passion for art, music, gardening and all things involving fine craftsmanship. There was no obstacle Joe couldn't overcome; he diligently worked up until age 82. He took up oil painting at age 75. Joe was a drummer in several bands, including The Joe Giacchi Swing Trio most recently. Above all else Joe enjoyed any reason to spend time with his family. Joe is survived by his beloved wife Jean (nee Ereddia). They were happily married for 65 years. He was the loving father of sons Joseph L and wife Erin of Basking Ridge, and Greg and wife Pamela of Pompton Plains, and cherished grandfather to Brianne, Nicholas and Anthony. Joe is also survived by a sister, Mary Grupenhof of Hackensack. A private service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held after quarantine restrictions are lifted. For more information, or to send the family a condolence, please visit www.Scanlanfuneralhome.com.