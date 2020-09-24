1/1
Joseph D. Migliaccio
Joseph D. Migliaccio

Franklin Lakes - MIGLIACCIO, Joseph D., age 81, of Franklin Lakes, died on September 23, 2020. Born in Passaic, he lived in Garfield 65 years and Totowa 15 years moving to Franklin Lakes in January. He was a Marine Corps Veteran, worked in the shipping business 35 years owning and operating Container Marine Transport, North Bergen and then became the City Manger for the City of Garfield from 1998-2003. Joseph also served as a Garfield City Councilman and as a Garfield Board of Education Trustee, was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield, was in the Garfield Athletic Hall of Fame (Football), and was a former member of the Garfield Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joan A. (nee Martinelli), two beloved children, Dr. Joseph D. Migliaccio, Jr. and wife Alison, and Jill A. Buchanan and husband Gregor, six adored grandchildren, Caroline, Joseph A., Kristina, Aidan, Cameron, and Ewan, a dear sister, Gloria Frio, and he was a brother-in-law to Ralph Glinbizzi, Marie Kraven, and Mildred Vittorio and husband Joseph. Joseph is predeceased by his parents, Dominick and Mary Migliaccio, siblings, Ralph Migliaccio, Mary Ferrara and husband Salvatore, Frances Tabano and husband Frank, and Phyllis Glinbizzi, two brothers-in-law, Anthony Frio, and Alphonse Martinelli and wife Barbara, and a sister-in-law, Florence Martinelli. Visiting Sunday 2 to 6 pm. The funeral is Monday, September 28, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8 am followed by an 9 am mass at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for the American Cancer Society and the Amyloidosis Foundation. The Migliaccio family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral
08:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church
Funeral services provided by
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
