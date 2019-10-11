|
Joseph D Sette
Rutherford - Joseph Dominick, "Joey Muscles / Nonno" Sette, 80, of Rutherford, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019.
Joe will be deeply and profoundly missed by his beloved wife Giovanna Sette and their loving sons Raymond J. Sette, Giancarlo J. Sette and wife Danielle, Grandchildren, Giada and Giancarlo JR. and his sister Marie Antoinette Alexander. He is predeceased by siblings; Frank Sette, Catherine Capriolla, Rachel Lombardo and Michalina LoPriesti.
Family will receive friends Monday 4-8pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford. Funeral Tuesday 8:30am from Funeral Home for 9:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please offer donations to EWTN / The Global Catholic Network in Joe's name. Please visit calhounmania.com for full obituary.