Joseph DaCosta 73, of Saddle Brook formerly of Lodi passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born in Guarda, Corujiera, Portugal to the late Manuel and Felisbela DaCosta and came to the United States in 1960. He was the owner of Joseph DaCosta Mason and Carpentry, Inc. in Saddle Brook. Joseph was a life member of the Portuguese American Club in Lodi. Beloved husband of forty-four years to Linda (nee Santos) DaCosta. Devoted father of John and Carmen DaCosta, Elena and Juan Acevedo and Joseph and Sheri DaCosta. Dear brother of Maria Martins (Jose), Lina Nasuta (Victor) and Ilda Reis. Loving grandfather of Manuel, Ava, Joseph and Jason. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, December 30th at 10 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church Lodi at 11 AM. Interment following at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Sunday, December 29th from 2-4 & 6-9 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com