Dr. Joseph DeMayo
Dr. Joseph DeMayo

Clifton - Dr. Joseph DeMayo of Clifton, NJ passed away on November 11, 2020 after a short illness. Dr. DeMayo was born in Lyndhurst, NJ to Estelle and Joseph DeMayo. He was predeceased by his sister, Caroline DeBagno. He leaves behind his wife, Dr. Mary Mazzarella DeMayo, his son, Richard, his daughter, Dawn and her husband, Robert, his brother, Gary DeMayo and his wife, Michele, his four loving grandchildren, Amanda, Natalia, Melania, and Luciano, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dr. DeMayo graduated from St. Peter's College and then from the University of Munich Medical School. He practiced family medicine in Lyndhurst and Nutley for more than 50 years and was the Director of Family Medicine at Clara Maass Medical Center. He will be missed by thousands of people that he helped throughout his years.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dr. DeMayo's Memorial Fund at www.gofundme.com/f/dr-joe-demayo-memorial-fund. Visit our website at nazarememorialhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
