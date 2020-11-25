Joseph DeSiano
Milton, DE - Joseph DeSiano, 73, on November 24, 2020 of Milton, DE formerly of New Milford, NJ. Beloved husband of Judy DeSiano. Loving father of Tara Bonanno and husband Chris. Cherished grandfather of Clare and Nora. Dear brother of Father Frank DeSiano, Sister Ann Barbara DeSiano and Barbara German. Funeral services were private. Arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joseph to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, stjude.org
.