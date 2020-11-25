1/
Milton, DE - Joseph DeSiano, 73, on November 24, 2020 of Milton, DE formerly of New Milford, NJ. Beloved husband of Judy DeSiano. Loving father of Tara Bonanno and husband Chris. Cherished grandfather of Clare and Nora. Dear brother of Father Frank DeSiano, Sister Ann Barbara DeSiano and Barbara German. Funeral services were private. Arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joseph to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
