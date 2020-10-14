1/1
Joseph Di Donato
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Di Donato

West Milford - Joseph A. Di Donato, 72, of West Milford, passed away on October 7, 2020.

The son of the late Joseph and Albina Di Donato, Joe grew up in Lodi and attended Bergen Catholic High School where he played football on the school's first-ever undefeated, untied state championship football team. He earned his law degree cum laude from New York Law School, his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University, and he completed the Wharton School of Business Development Program.

He worked as Vice President of Forthright in Somerset where he held executive level responsibility for all aspects of the New Jersey dispute resolution program. He proudly served four years as Mayor of West Milford Township and nine years as the Chairman of the West Milford Zoning Board of Adjustment.

He was an extraordinary husband for 42 years, a wonderful dad, and a much loved "Bebe" to his three-year-old grandson. For Joe, family was life's greatest gift. He is lovingly survived by his wife Linda; his daughter, Lindsay Van Schepen and her husband David; his son, Mark Di Donato and his wife Marlena; his grandson, Owen Van Schepen; and his brother, James "Butch" Di Donato and his wife Marianne.

The immediate family will be having a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Trends from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M. John Scanlan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved