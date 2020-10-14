Joseph Di Donato



West Milford - Joseph A. Di Donato, 72, of West Milford, passed away on October 7, 2020.



The son of the late Joseph and Albina Di Donato, Joe grew up in Lodi and attended Bergen Catholic High School where he played football on the school's first-ever undefeated, untied state championship football team. He earned his law degree cum laude from New York Law School, his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University, and he completed the Wharton School of Business Development Program.



He worked as Vice President of Forthright in Somerset where he held executive level responsibility for all aspects of the New Jersey dispute resolution program. He proudly served four years as Mayor of West Milford Township and nine years as the Chairman of the West Milford Zoning Board of Adjustment.



He was an extraordinary husband for 42 years, a wonderful dad, and a much loved "Bebe" to his three-year-old grandson. For Joe, family was life's greatest gift. He is lovingly survived by his wife Linda; his daughter, Lindsay Van Schepen and her husband David; his son, Mark Di Donato and his wife Marlena; his grandson, Owen Van Schepen; and his brother, James "Butch" Di Donato and his wife Marianne.



The immediate family will be having a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.









