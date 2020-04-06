Services
Glen Rock - Joseph Dowling age 91 of Glen Rock at rest in Glen Rock on April 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Doris (nee Dericks) Dowling. Loving father of Kathleen Decker, Joseph Dowling, Jr., Kenneth Dowling and his wife Dee, Marie O'Neil and her husband Brian, Doris Brophy, Joan Timoldi and John Dowling and his wife Terry. He is survived by 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his grandson James. Born in Paterson, he lived most of his life in Glen Rock. He was a Carpenter for Frank A. McBride, Paterson, before retiring. Mr. Dowling was a WW II Navy Veteran. He was very involved in St. Catherine's Church in Glen Rock as a parishioner, ministries of Marriage Encounter, Men's Sharing Group and as a Eucharistic Minister. He loved his country house, gardening, photography, fine woodworking, and playing the guitar. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Claire's Monastery, 920 Centre Street, Jamaica Plains, MA 02130 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
